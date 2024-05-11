Video: Luton stun West Ham with superb Lokonga opener

In a must-win game for Luton Town, the Hatters took a surprise lead at West Ham thanks to Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The player was given the freedom of the London Stadium as he strolled into the area and threw himself at the cross to open the scoring.

Marking from the home side was non-existent, and the crowd was silenced as the ball hit the back of the net.

???????? GOAL | West Ham 0-1 Luton | Lokonga LUTON HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD!pic.twitter.com/mRv9bCnBhG — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 11, 2024

Luton Town take a HUGE lead against West Ham! Albert Sambi Lokonga heads home to make it 1-0 to the Hatters! ? ? @USANetwork | #WHULUT pic.twitter.com/4rZgsW1Bk1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 11, 2024

Pictures from Canal+ and NBC Sports Soccer