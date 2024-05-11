Video: Luton stun West Ham with superb Lokonga opener

Luton Town West Ham FC
Posted by

In a must-win game for Luton Town, the Hatters took a surprise lead at West Ham thanks to Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The player was given the freedom of the London Stadium as he strolled into the area and threw himself at the cross to open the scoring.

More Stories / Latest News
£34m versatile ace now happy to sign deal with Aston Villa for next season
Video: Phil Foden sweeps home Manchester City’s second
Newcastle set to ‘step up interest’ in Arsenal star

Marking from the home side was non-existent, and the crowd was silenced as the ball hit the back of the net.

Pictures from Canal+ and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Albert Sambi Lokonga David Moyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.