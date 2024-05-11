Although Aston Villa would’ve undoubtedly been disappointed with getting knocked out of the Europa Conference League at the semi-final stage, Unai Emery will understand that his squad need to get that result straight out of their system and focus on getting into the Champions League this season.

There’s a strong likelihood that the Villains will take that final spot unless they collapse in their final games and allow Tottenham Hotspur to get in through the back door.

Baena open to Villa switch says ex-scout

That would require the Lilywhites to win all of their remaining games too, as the points difference is such that anything less would hand the UCL spot to Villa regardless of their results.

With next season already in mind, Villa, as with many other clubs, will be looking around for new talent, and one player that’s been linked is Villarreal’s Alex Baena.

According to Villa News, ex-club scout, Bryan King, believes there’s a very good chance that the £34m-rated player will join the Midlands-based outfit.

“Emery’s connection to Baena could help Aston Villa immensely,” he was quoted as saying.

“Footballers are always eternally grateful to the manager who brings them into the game by handing them their debut.

“Baena would be more than happy as long as the fee is met to join up with a former manager. Villa have always looked at these top players, but it is now much easier for the club to sign them.”