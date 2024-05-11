Video: Burnley take the lead against Tottenham

Burnley FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have conceded the first goal once again and it is a poor goal to concede. 

Muric plays a simple pass from the back for Berge, who evades two challenges in the midfield before getting past Porro before releasing Jacob Larsen with a brilliantly timed pass.

The Danish attacker latches on to the ball and finishes it past Vicario, despite a last ditch attempt from van de Ven to stop him.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Luton stun West Ham with superb Lokonga opener
£34m versatile ace now happy to sign deal with Aston Villa for next season
Video: Phil Foden sweeps home Manchester City’s second
More Stories Jacob Bruun Larsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.