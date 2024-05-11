Video: Burnley take the lead against Tottenham

Tottenham have conceded the first goal once again and it is a poor goal to concede.
Muric plays a simple pass from the back for Berge, who evades two challenges in the midfield before getting past Porro before releasing Jacob Larsen with a brilliantly timed pass.
The Danish attacker latches on to the ball and finishes it past Vicario, despite a last ditch attempt from van de Ven to stop him.
Watch the goal below:
Jacob Bruun Larsen fires it past Guglielmo Vicario to give Burnley a 1-0 lead in North London.
? @peacock pic.twitter.com/rczirIGXTy
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 11, 2024