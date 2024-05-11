Former Arsenal star turned Sky Sports broadcaster, Paul Merson, has delivered a scathing put down of the way in which Todd Boehly has gone about Chelsea’s transfer business.

Every time a transfer window opens up lately, the Blues are at the sharp end of any deals being done, and they’ve almost certainly been the busiest club in the last two summer windows.

That’s something that clearly hasn’t impressed Merson.

“They (Chelsea/Boehly) just went out and bought whoever was available and done well on YouTube,” he said on Sky’s Soccer Saturday programme.

"They just went out and bought whoever was available and done well on YouTube" ? Paul Merson says Todd Boehly's speech about his plans coming together at Chelsea was 'worrying' pic.twitter.com/JJpQdyeeGO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports News