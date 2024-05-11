Video: “Done well on YouTube” – Paul Merson’s scathing put down of Chelsea owner Boehly

Former Arsenal star turned Sky Sports broadcaster, Paul Merson, has delivered a scathing put down of the way in which Todd Boehly has gone about Chelsea’s transfer business.

Every time a transfer window opens up lately, the Blues are at the sharp end of any deals being done, and they’ve almost certainly been the busiest club in the last two summer windows.

That’s something that clearly hasn’t impressed Merson.

“They (Chelsea/Boehly) just went out and bought whoever was available and done well on YouTube,” he said on Sky’s Soccer Saturday programme.

