Video: Michael Olise scores outrageous goal from the edge of the box

Michael Olise has continued his incredible form with an incredible goal from outside the box. 

He scored two against Manchester United and has now given Palace the lead against Wolves, grabbing his fourth in the last 3 games.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the box, he cuts insides, evades a couple of tackles before curling in a perfectly placed strike into the far corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance of saving it.

Watch the goal below:

