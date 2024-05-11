Video: Micky van de Ven with a striker’s finish to win the game for Tottenham

Tottenham has completed a remarkable turnaround, with Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven finding the back of the net.

James Maddison initiated the move by finding the advancing van de Ven with a precise pass on the edge of the box.

The former Wolsburg defender’s first touch was exceptional, allowing him to evade the defender’s challenge effortlessly.

With Dane Scarlett’s intelligent run creating space, van de Ven calmly shifted to his left before placing the ball into the bottom left corner with pinpoint accuracy.

Watch the goal below: