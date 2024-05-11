Video: Noel Gallagher refused to join in with thousands of Man City fans at Fulham

Manchester City
Posted by

Saturday lunchtime saw Man City destroy Fulham at Craven Cottage and put all of the pressure back on Arsenal ahead of their Super Sunday clash at Man United.

A Josko Gvardiol double and one each from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez meant a comfortable afternoon’s work for Pep Guardiola’s side.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham Hotspur boss singles player out for praise after agents recent bombshell interview
Man United and Barcelona in talks over sensational swap deal
Report names the four players Newcastle are looking to offload this summer

No wonder when the score was at 3-0 with 17 minutes left thousands of City fans joined in with the Poznan celebration – with one notable exception.

Music superstar, Noel Gallagher, steadfastly refused to turn his back on the action below.

Too cool for school, or just an old curmudgeon…

Pictures from TNT Sports

More Stories Josko Gvardiol Julian Alvarez noel gallagher Pep Guardiola Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.