Video: Phil Foden sweeps home Manchester City’s second

The English midfielder has doubled his side’s advantage just after the break with a sweeping finish off of his weaker foot.

Pep Guardiola’s side are cruising their way back to the top of the table as they currently lead Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring after just 13 minutes when he slalomed his way into the penalty area before finishing past Bernd Leno into the bottom corner.

It has been all Manchester City since with the home side being restricted to only one shot so far, as Foden then grabbed a second immediately after the interval.