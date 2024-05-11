Video: Superb Cole Palmer assist allows Mudryk to slide home Chelsea opener at Forest

Chelsea had the bit between their teeth from the first whistle at the City Ground, and a wonderful pass from Cole Palmer gave Mykhailo Mudryk the opportunity to open the scoring against Nottingham Forest.

Blues manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has been under pressure recently, but the goal and manner of it will have lifted the mood in the dugout.

It showcased Palmer’s importance once again, as well as Mudryk’s brilliant finishing.

