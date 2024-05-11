Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo will depart Craven Cottage this summer following the expiation of his contract, and the defender has plenty of options open to him for next season.

As Fulham plans for a future without the towering defender, Adarabioyo’s prominence in English football has sparked interest from various clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. Standing tall at six feet five inches, his authoritative presence in defence has rendered him a sought-after commodity, with clubs eagerly competing for his signature in the imminent transfer window.

And now HITC have claimed one Premier League club have already pulled out of the race for the 26-year-old’s signature come the summer.

West Ham United reject chance to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo

According to HITC reports, West Ham United have declined the opportunity to secure the services of Tosin Adarabioyo, a target also sought after by Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Adarabioyo is reportedly on the verge of selecting his next club. Surprisingly, his representatives approached West Ham, only to be informed that the club had no plans to extend a contract offer to the English defender.

Adarabioyo’s primary concern is securing regular first-team football, with sources indicating his desire to be a starting player.

A starting role may not be on the table for Ange Postecoglou’s side, however he could find a regular starting spot with the Magpies given their injury crisis at the position – star defender Sven Botman is scheduled to miss the first few months of next season following a major ACL injury.