Video: Willy Boly’s towering header gives Forest equaliser against Chelsea

Nottingham Forest FC
Nottingham Forest were quickly back on level terms against Chelsea after Willy Boly rose highest at the far post to power home a free-kick.

The Blues marking was non-existent and that will surely have infuriated Mauricio Pochettino, who had watched his side take the game to their opponents from the opening whistle.

Although there was a VAR check for a potential offside, prompting boos from all sides of the City Ground, the goal stood and allowed the Forest faithful to celebrate all over again.

