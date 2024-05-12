Video: Rodrigo De Paul scores stunning volley to clinch it for Atletico Madrid

Rodrigo De Paul has put his side in front against Celta Vigo as they push to achieve Champions League qualification.

Atletico Madrid now look certain to qualify for Europe next season after winning 1-0 against Celta to move them eight points clear of Athletic Bilbao.

After a dominating performance in which they had a total of 26 shots, it looked like the victory would allude the home side as the contest entered its final minutes.

But Atletico Madrid finally found the breakthrough courtesy of a spectacular volley from De Paul.

