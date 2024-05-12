2022 West Ham United major signing seeking move to Ligue 1 next month

Nayef Aguerd’s move to West Ham United from Rennes in 2022 was hailed as a significant acquisition by the Hammers, but recent developments suggest his time at the London Stadium might be coming to an end sooner than expected.

The 28-year-old centre-back, who arrived for a hefty sum of £34 million, per L’Equipe, has found himself caught in the whirlwind of transfer speculation, with his future at the club hanging in the balance.

Despite his initial promise, Aguerd has struggled to adapt to Premier League football. Known for its robust, physical, and intense nature, the English top-flight has posed challenges for the Moroccan defender, leaving him on the fringes of the starting lineup this season.

It comes as no surprise, then, that rumours of his potential departure have gained momentum in recent months.

According to Moroccan football journalist Hakim Zhouri, Aguerd’s representatives have hinted at the player’s openness to a move away from West Ham.

With Marseille reportedly expressing interest, Aguerd seems inclined to explore opportunities elsewhere, especially considering his diminished role within the team. Zhouri’s insights shed light on Aguerd’s thoughts, emphasising his desire for regular first-team action, which has become elusive under the current managerial setup.

The Moroccan international has featured a little over 40 times for the Hammers across two seasons with the club.

Does Nayef Aguerd have a future at West Ham United?

The impending departure of West Ham boss David Moyes, set to be replaced by Julen Lopetegui, adds another layer of uncertainty to Aguerd’s future. Lopetegui’s anticipated arrival signals a period of transition for the club, with significant changes expected in the squad.

It’s worth noting that Aguerd’s playing style is much more suited to a ball possession style of play, and that’s certainly not what David Moyes’ teams are about. Only three teams have averaged less possession per game this season than West Ham, while only two teams had a lower average in the previous campaign.

Under Lopetegui, the Hammers will definitely look to dictate the ball more which may well suit Aguerd.