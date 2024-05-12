Newcastle United played out a draw against Brighton in the Premier League yesterday.

The Magpies will be disappointed with the result and they will feel that they should have won the game. Newcastle already missed out on Champions League qualification and they were hoping to take a significant step towards Europa League qualification.

However, the 1-1 draw against Brighton will certainly come as a blow.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has now revealed that he was disappointed with the performance of the Paraguayan international Miguel Almiron.

The 30-year-old has not been at his best this season, but he used to be a key player for Newcastle. He will be fully aware of his decline and remains to be seen whether he can bounce back strongly. Shearer also slammed the 30-year-old attacking midfielder for his play-acting.

The club legend also slammed Brighton ace Julio Enciso for the same.

Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, Shearer said: “I’m not going to protect him. It’s shocking from both players (Almiron and Enciso). Terrible from both of them.”

Almiron showed the tendency to go down at every opportunity and stayed down at times despite minimal damage. For an experienced player like him, it was quite frustrating and he could have added more urgency to the game and helped Newcastle win the contest.

The player has been linked with the move away from Newcastle and recent months, and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to cash in on him during the summer transfer window. There is no doubt that he has been a key performer for the club over the years, and his departure will weaken them. However, Newcastle will have to get rid of their fringe players and improve the squad if they want to win trophies in the coming seasons.