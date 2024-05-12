Alan Shearer slams 30-year-old Newcastle star for his antics against Brighton

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United played out a draw against Brighton in the Premier League yesterday.

The Magpies will be disappointed with the result and they will feel that they should have won the game. Newcastle already missed out on Champions League qualification and they were hoping to take a significant step towards Europa League qualification.

However, the 1-1 draw against Brighton will certainly come as a blow.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has now revealed that he was disappointed with the performance of the Paraguayan international Miguel Almiron.

The 30-year-old has not been at his best this season, but he used to be a key player for Newcastle. He will be fully aware of his decline and remains to be seen whether he can bounce back strongly. Shearer also slammed the 30-year-old attacking midfielder for his play-acting.

The club legend also slammed Brighton ace Julio Enciso for the same.

Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, Shearer said: “I’m not going to protect him. It’s shocking from both players (Almiron and Enciso). Terrible from both of them.”

More Stories / Latest News
Man United’s shoestring summer budget will prevent signing long-term €100m striker
Crystal Palace make decision on the future of key man amid Bayern Munich links
Man Utd transfer target could move to the Premier League but swap deal not currently being discussed
Almiron in action for Newcastle United

Almiron showed the tendency to go down at every opportunity and stayed down at times despite minimal damage. For an experienced player like him, it was quite frustrating and he could have added more urgency to the game and helped Newcastle win the contest.

The player has been linked with the move away from Newcastle and recent months, and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to cash in on him during the summer transfer window. There is no doubt that he has been a key performer for the club over the years, and his departure will weaken them. However, Newcastle will have to get rid of their fringe players and improve the squad if they want to win trophies in the coming seasons.

More Stories Miguel Almiron

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.