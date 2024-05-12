Exclusive: Arsenal and Man United among clubs interested in €80m centre-back

Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande is ready to move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window with Arsenal and Man United among the interested clubs in the 20-year-old.

The centre-back moved to the Portuguese giants last summer from Danish side Midtjylland and has impressed many during his first in Portugal as he helped Ruben Amorim’s team to the league title.

Diomande signed a contract with Sporting until 2027, which contains a large release clause worth €80m.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United remain interested in the Ivory Coast star and sources have told CaughtOffside that Premier League clubs are expected to make contact with Sporting CP over the player in June.

The Portuguese champions will not part ways with the 20-year-old unless the €80m release clause is paid and the English teams are in no rush to match this asking price.

Diomande is believed to be ready to move to the Premier League at the end of the season but that is out of youngster’s control.

Man United need Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande

Out of all the Premier League clubs interested in Diomande, Man United need the centre-back the most given their issues in that area of the pitch this season.

The 20-year-old would be an exciting player for the Manchester club to land given that the Ivory Coast international has a lot of potential and can be used in the present.

The €80m release clause will be a problem for Man United as the Premier League giants do not have the biggest budget to spend this summer and that will be even tighter if they fail to qualify for a European competition.