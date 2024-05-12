Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in recent weeks.

The Gunners are looking to sign the 25-year-old midfielder at the end of the season and a report from Mundo Deportivo claims that the player has already received the proposal from the North London club.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can beat the competition from clubs like Barcelona and Juventus to seal his signature.

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Spanish league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal. The Gunners need to bring in a quality long-term alternative to players like Thomas Partey and Jorginho. The 25-year-old certainly has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could prove to be a solid investment.

Arsenal need someone who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park. Zubimendi could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice.

Will Arsenal pay Martin Zubimendi release clause?

Meanwhile, the midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it is fair to assume that the Spanish club will not want to sell him below that. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to pay his release clause at the end end of the season.

Clubs like Barcelona and Juventus might struggle to match up financially, and therefore the Gunners will probably be frontrunners to secure his services if they are willing to trigger his release clause.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the player as well, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. He has shown his quality in the Spanish league over the years and he is certainly good enough for Arsenal.