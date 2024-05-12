As many as ten players could leave Arsenal in major summer transfer clear-out

Arsenal could reportedly put seven players up for sale this summer as three other names are already heading for the Emirates Stadium exit door as free agents.

That’s according to a report in the Daily Mirror, who state that Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and Arthur Okonkwo are all definitely moving on when their contracts expire, while the Gunners could also listen to offers for Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and loaned-out players like Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal won’t necessarily let all of those players go, apart from the three heading towards being out of contract, but if they could sell a decent chunk of them it could go a long way to helping them balance the books for Financial Fair Play purposes.

Arsenal have had a great season, running Manchester City very close in the Premier League title race again, even if it’s starting to look like they won’t quite be able to pip their rivals to the trophy.

Arsenal need player sales to fund signings

Since none of Smith Rowe, Ramsdale, Nketiah or Nelson have been regulars in the Arsenal first-team this season, it surely makes sense to sell them. One imagines all four of those names would have interest from clubs in the Premier League, or elsewhere in Europe, so it could be a real opportunity for the north London giants to bank decent amounts of cash.

Tierney and Tavares also don’t really look good enough to come back from their loan spells and play regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side, though some fans might be keen to get more of a look at Lokonga, who has really impressed on loan at Luton Town.

Still, Arsenal may be about to finish trophyless again, so need to ensure they can add one or two top class players to help close that narrow gap between themselves and Man City.