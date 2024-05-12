Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners decide to make a move for him. Arsenal need to bring in a versatile attacker like him who can slot in anywhere across the front three.

Williams has seven goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season and he will add some much-needed depth and quality to the Arsenal attack. He is capable of operating in the wide areas as well as the centre forward. Arsenal have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of depth in the side. They need more options at their disposal if they want to compete for major trophies on a consistent basis.

Williams has a £43 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to pay up for him. According to Give Me Sport, they are seriously considering triggering his release clause in the summer. The report further states that the Premier League club have already held talks with his representatives regarding a potential move.

Nico Williams would improve Arsenal

Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and Williams could prove to be a long-term investment for them. The £43 million investment might come across as a premium right now, but the Spaniard has the talent to justify the outlay in the coming seasons.

Williams has already proven his quality in the Spanish league and the opportunity to move to the Premier League and join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite tempting for him. A move to Arsenal could provide him with the platform to compete for the league title and the Champions League trophy.