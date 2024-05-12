Aston Villa set to battle it out for £25 million French star

Unai Emery is reportedly a big fan of Ligue 1 fullback Bradley Locko but Aston Villa will face stiff competition for his signature.

With just two games remaining Villa are on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1981 as they sit two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth spot.

They have a huge challenge waiting for them on Monday night as they are set to play Liverpool at Anfield although Spurs also have a daunting trip to the Etihad on Tuesday.

Should they hold out until the end of the season and secure Champions League qualification, it will be a huge step in the right direction for the club.

A place in Europe’s premier competition will not only bring in more money but will open the door to another echelon of players who may have overlooked the side in the past.

According to a report by journalist Alan Nixon via Give Me Sport, Villa are going head-to-head with some of England’s top clubs to secure the signing of 22-year-old left-back, Locko.

The report claims that he would be available for £25 million with the club sending scouts to watch his side, Brest, play on Friday night.

At just 22, he could be the perfect replacement for his international counterpart, Lucas Digne, who is set to turn 31 next month.