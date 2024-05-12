Crystal Palace are a hotbed for promising young talents at this moment in time with the club boasting exciting players such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. However, Bayern Munich are showing interest in a different player.

Crystal Palace’s dynamic young midfielder, Adam Wharton, has emerged as a hot prospect in the football world, with reports suggesting a potential £60 million summer move to Bayern Munich, according to The Mirror.

At just 20 years old, Wharton has already cemented his place in Palace’s starting lineup, showcasing his talent in 15 consecutive matches and contributing three assists to his team’s cause.

The Premier League outfit completed the signing of the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder back in February for a fee of around £22 million, per Sky Sports. The decision to bring him to the club in the winter transfer window has proven to be a masterstroke.

Wharton’s rapid rise to prominence has not gone unnoticed, with his standout performances catching the eye of top clubs across Europe. His recent displays, including a pivotal assist in a crucial victory against Wolves, highlights his maturity and composure on the field despite his tender age.

In Palace’s 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United at Selhurst Park, Wharton stood out as he carved out multiple chances for teammates as well as breaking up attacks high up the pitch.

Bayern Munich showing interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton

Bayern Munich’s interest in Wharton signifies their continued strategy of recruiting promising English talent. The success stories of players like Harry Kane and Eric Dier, who have flourished after making the switch to Bayern, further validate the club’s approach.

The Bavarian club also has history with putting faith in young English talent; Jamal Musiala, the English born creative midfielder, was in the Bayern youth academy for many years before his breakout into the first team.