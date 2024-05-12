Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 29-year-old is undoubtedly the best player at the club and he has done quite well in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Red Devils. The Portuguese international has 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

According to football insider, the Portuguese international is unhappy with how the season has gone and he could be open to leaving Manchester United if the Red Devils want to cash in on him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

It is fair to assume that Manchester United will not want to lose a key player like him any time soon. They are rebuilding the squad and they need to hold onto their best players. Fernandes is not just one of the best players at the club, he is also their captain and one of the key figures within the dressing room. Losing him would be a devastating blow for Manchester United.

As for the midfielder, he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors this summer. He is a proven performer at the highest level and clubs will be queueing up for him if he is made available.

Man United must hold on to Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have not won a major trophy since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. They will be desperate to bounce back strongly and win trophies in the coming seasons. Players like Fernandes will be the key to fulfilling their ambitions.

The midfielder has a contract with Manchester United until 2026, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club. The 29-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could be a key player for the club in the coming seasons. The Red Devils must ensure that they keep him happy and content at the club so that he can perform at his best in the coming seasons.