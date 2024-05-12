Brest defender Bradley Locko has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are team on signing the 22-year-old defender and they recently sent scouts to watch him in action.

The report states that scouts from the Premier League clubs attended the game against Reims on Friday to run the rule over the talented young left-back. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants decide to make a move for him in the summer.

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the left-back department. Andrew Robertson is showing signs of decline and Kostas Tsimikas is simply not good enough to start for a club like Liverpool. It would be the right time for them to invest in a quality left-back and Locko would be a superb long-term option for them.

Bradley Locko would improve Liverpool and Chelsea

Similarly, Chelsea need to bring in a quality defender in the summer. Marc Cucurella has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big money move from Brighton. Ben Chilwell is the only reliable left-back at the club and the Blues must look to bring in more depth in that department. The 22-year-old Frenchman could prove to be a superb acquisition.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are well stocked in the left-back department and it would be quite surprising if they decided to move for Locko at the end of the season. They have players like Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies, and Destiny Udogie at their disposal. Players like Emerson Royal can operate as the left sided full-back as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for the young defender and he will look to join a big club in the summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.