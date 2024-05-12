Crystal Palace star Michael Olise will be linked with multiple football clubs this summer given his electrifying performances for the Eagles since his return from injury.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who also qualifies for England, has put up some absolutely ridiculous statistics this season scoring ten goals and adding five assists in 18 Premier League appearances.

Olise’s future is becoming increasingly intriguing as several clubs eye him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea, in particular, seem eager to bring back their former youth player, with reports suggesting they’re prepared to meet his £65 million release clause, although a deal might involve an initial payment of £50 million, per FourFourTwo. This could give Chelsea an edge over other competitors, especially if Olise opts to stay in London, with Raheem Sterling potentially becoming surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United are also vying for the signature of Olise as the Red Devils prepare for their first summer under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

Michael Olise should remain at Crystal Palace next season

Michael Olise should remain at Crystal Palace next season because there’s been so many examples of promising young players leaving for a top club and in hindsight it has been a move far too soon for them.

Olise is a cracking talent and he could be the next young star that the likes of Manchester United ruin.

Oliver Glasner has a good track record of getting the very best out of attacking midfielders. Daichi Kamada knows all about that. The Japanese international scored 25 goals and added 12 assists to his name in 93 appearances under the Austrian coach at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Glasner could churn out similarly impressive numbers from Olise; in seven games under his new boss the midfielder has four goals and two assists.