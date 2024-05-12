Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Clubs like Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on him, but the Eagles have no plans to let him leave any time soon, as per Fabrizio Romano.

??? Crystal Palace consider Oliver Glasner absolutely untouchable. No way to let him leave in the summer. Steve Parish would never give the green light, Glasner is very happy at the club and he’s already planning for summer transfers, including new CB. ? pic.twitter.com/ERc9x7wedt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2024

Club chairman Steve Parish is unlikely to let him leave the club regardless of the interest from the top clubs. The 49-year-old has been quite impressive for Crystal Palace since joining the club and his side have produced outstanding performances against teams like Liverpool and Manchester United recently.

There is no doubt that he is a quality manager and Crystal Palace will need to hold onto him if they want to compete at a higher level in the coming seasons. Glasner will look to rebuild the side in the coming weeks with the necessary additions.

Crystal Palace must keep Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace have a number of talented young players at their disposal and they will look to finish in the top half next season. It has been a disappointing season for them this year, but they have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Crystal Palace could look to push for a top-half finish next year and keeping their manager at the club will be a top priority. Meanwhile, Glasner will be quite impressed with the performances of his players in recent weeks, and he will hope that they can continue to improve and put on better performances next season.

The 49-year-old manager is regarded as one of the finest young coaches around, and it is no surprise that Crystal Palace are determined to hold onto him. With a couple of quality additions during the summer transfer window, Glasner will hope that Crystal Palace can continue to trouble the big guns in the Premier League next year.