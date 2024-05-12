Manchester United are being linked with Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, and Fabrizio Romano has taken to his official YouTube channel to address the transfer rumours.

The Italian journalist admits that Dumfries’ Inter future is in some doubt ahead of this summer, with the Netherlands international seemingly not close to signing a new contract at the San Siro, with his current deal due to expire in just over a year’s time.

This means Inter could risk losing Dumfries on a free next summer, so the Serie A giants might do well to cash in on him now, with Man Utd perhaps in need of an upgrade on the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that area of their squad.

However, Romano, as per the video below, has played down talk of Wan-Bissaka moving to Inter as part of the deal for Dumfries, with this not being discussed for the moment…

Dumfries transfer swap could be great business by United

Even if this is not something that currently looks particularly likely, according to Romano, it could certainly be smart business if MUFC pull it off.

Dumfries looks like he’d be a significant upgrade on United’s current right-back options, particularly Wan-Bissaka, who, although solid defensively, simply does not offer enough going forward for a modern full-back at the highest level.

It would be interesting to see how the former Crystal Palace man would get on in Italy, where the slower pace of the game might actually suit him quite well.

Dumfries, meanwhile, could surely relish the challenge of playing in the Premier League, with Romano admitting that joining an English club seems to be being considered as an option.

Still, with a talent like that perhaps going on the cheap, the Red Devils will surely face plenty of competition for his signature.