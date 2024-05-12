Erling Haaland insists he “doesn’t care” what pundits say following criticism of his performances

Erling Haaland has insisted criticism is just “part of life” and he “doesn’t care” what pundits have to say about him in the media.

Haaland is having another brilliant season and is on course to win the Premier League Golden Boot for the second consecutive season, and currently tops the standings with 25 goals, four clear of Cole Palmer in second.

The Norwegian’s goals have taken Manchester City to within touching distance of becoming the first team to win four Premier League titles in a row and another FA Cup truimph.

Haaland not bothered by criticism

The 23-year-old hasn’t produced the same numbers as his record breaking treble season last time out, but has still been very effective for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The striker has still produced brilliant numbers with 36 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions, including four in the recent win against Wolves.

Despite this Haaland has come in for criticism for his performances, particularly over how often he touches the ball in a game.

The Norway international insisted criticism is just part of life and he doesn’t care what pundits have to say about him.

“There has always been this discussion on how many times I should touch the ball and when I score no one speaks about this”, he told Men in Blazers.

“When I don’t score suddenly people start to mention my touches.

“This is a part of my life, this is how people will speak, I cannot control what people say about me.

“I just have to focus on what I should do on the pitch and my job is not to be like Rodri, to control a game, it’s being in the box and up front for City, finishing the attacks and that’s my focus.

“I don’t care about what people say or anything, it’s about focussing on helping the team to win.”

Haaland’s focus will now be on Tuesday night’s huge game away at Tottenham and the last game of the campaign at home to West Ham, before all eyes turn to the FA Cup final against Manchester United.