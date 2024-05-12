According to reports from Sean Whetstone, a trusted source known for his close ties with Hammers owner David Sullivan, Oscar Caro is poised to join Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United this summer.

Caro, an experienced fitness coach, has previously collaborated with Lopetegui at several esteemed clubs and national teams, highlighting the promising partnership awaiting the London Stadium.

Lopetegui, the incoming manager, faces the crucial task of assembling a formidable backroom team to support his ambitions at West Ham United. With a shared history at clubs like Wolves, Sevilla, Real Madrid, and the Spanish national team, Lopetegui and Caro bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success.

The addition of Caro signals Lopetegui’s intent to instill a culture of excellence and peak physical condition within the squad. In a league as demanding as the Premier League, optimal fitness levels can be the difference between victory and defeat, making Caro’s appointment all the more significant.

Julen Lopetegui to bring in several new faces to West Ham United

Lopetegui’s transfer priorities have been unveiled, with reports from The Sun indicating a strong interest in three key players. Among them are Youssef En-Nesyri and Marcos Acuna, both of whom Lopetegui worked with during his tenure at Sevilla.

En-Nesyri, known for his prolific scoring record, has impressed with 17 goals in 37 appearances this season alone. However, Lopetegui’s ambitions extend beyond En-Nesyri, as he is also advocating for West Ham to pursue Real Madrid’s Joselu.

Despite the striker’s loan status at Madrid from Espanyol, Lopetegui sees Joselu as a valuable addition, aiming to inject experience into the Hammers’ attacking lineup.