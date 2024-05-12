Former Liverpool player believes Arsenal star would have struggled if he joined Manchester United

Danny Murphy believes Declan Rice wouldn’t have had the same impact had he joined Manchester United instead of Arsenal last summer.

Rice swapped West Ham for the Gunners in a deal worth up to £105m and has quickly established himself as a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal are embroiled in a fiercely contested title race with Manchester City and have certainly improved as a team this season, which in part is down to the arrival of Rice.

Rice would have had less impact at United?

The England international has transformed Arsenal’s midfield this season and has been a complete revelation at the Emirates.

Rice has even added goals to his game and has scored seven times and provided nine assists from 36 Premier League games this season.

Manchester City tried to sign Rice last summer but saw a bid rejected for the midfielder, whilst United have been linked with the 25-year-old in the past.

Former Liverpool player Murphy believes if United had ended up with Rice he wouldn’t have made the same impact that he has at Arsenal.

“There can be no higher compliment to pay Declan Rice than to say he’s en route to becoming another Rodri, the most important player at Manchester City”, Murphy told The Daily Mail.

“Rice is one of the players of the season, you can’t believe it’s his first season at Arsenal.

“The transition after leaving West Ham has been seamless, he has embraced the pressure of having to win every week.

“United would have benefited hugely by signing Rice but I’m not sure they’d have ever got him, the fit with Arsenal looks perfect, from being in London to the connection with Arteta.

“As good as Rice is, he wouldn’t have been able to turn United’s fortunes around on his own.

“He’d be in a team struggling to get possession and dominate games, I don’t think Declan will be walking around Old Trafford thinking: ‘Oh no, I wish I played for these.”

Rice will be hoping to take his good club form into the summer as he aims to help England win the Euros in Germany.