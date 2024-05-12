Video: Gary Neville blames Man United’s Casemiro for opening Arsenal goal

Arsenal have taken the lead in their huge Premier League clash with Man United at Old Trafford courtesy of a Leandro Trossard goal but Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville blames Casemiro for the opener.

Erik ten Hag’s team started the game brightly but have fallen behind after 20 minutes when Trossard tapped the ball in from close range.

Casemiro played Kai Havertz onside in the build-up to the goal and it was the German who grabbed the assist. Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville could not believe what he saw from the Brazilian, putting the goal down to an individual error from the veteran star.

Watch: Casemiro at fault for another goal conceded by Man United

Leandro Trossard finds the back of the net! ? pic.twitter.com/qG7HdrmFLz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2024