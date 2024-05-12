Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies AC Milan star’s transfer situation amid Bayern Munich interest

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has clarified the situation with AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez amid rumours that he could be the player to replace Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich this summer.

Hernandez has impressed during his time at the San Siro and it makes sense that he could now be being targeted by even bigger clubs around Europe, with Bayern perhaps set to be in need of a signing at left-back as key man Davies heads towards the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

The Canada international has been an important part of Bayern’s success in recent times and his departure would be a big blow, though Hernandez has shown he could surely be an ideal replacement.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his column for the Daily Briefing, Romano played down the speculation, even if he did suggest that Bayern’s interest in Hernandez has always been there, but with no contacts taking place at the moment to sign the France international.

Hernandez transfer talk clarified by Romano

“Theo Hernandez – Linked with Bayern recently, but I have currently no updates on this one. The interest in Hernandez is not new but there are no contacts taking place or talks between clubs. We will see only when Alphonso Davies decides in his future at Bayern; now it’s still early,” Romano said.

Bayern will surely need to address the left-back situation soon, though of course it could still be that, despite much delay, Davies could stay and sign a new contract with the club, meaning there’d be no need to sign someone like Hernandez.

Milan will generally surely try to keep as much of this squad together as possible, with talents like Hernandez, Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic making this look like a very promising team that could soon return to the glory years of old.