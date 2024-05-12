Video: Jude Bellingham names “best player in the world” in rare Spanish interview

Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham celebrated the legendary club’s 36th La Liga title on Sunday and during the trophy parade the England star named “the best player in the world” in a rare Spanish interview.

The midfielder has been immense for Real Madrid since moving to the La Liga giants last summer from Borussia Dortmund, playing a big role in Los Blancos winning the league and reaching another Champions League final, where he will meet his former team.

Vinicius Jnr was outstanding in Real Madrid’s semi-final clash with Bayern Munich and following his performance at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night in Europe’s biggest competition, Bellingham has labelled the Brazilian as “the best player in the world” during a rare Spanish interview.

“I’m very happy, with the best player in the world,” the Englishman said via Fabrizio Romano, standing beside a smiling Vini Jnr.

Watch: Jude Bellingham calls Vinicius Jnr the best player in the world