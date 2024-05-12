Liverpool’s final campaign under Jurgen Klopp has not gone to plan. The Reds’ season was looking very promising until they crashed out of the race for the Premier League title as well as the UEFA Europa League.

Nevertheless, at least Klopp was able to lift the Carabao Cup in his final term as the Liverpool boss. And it’s also worth noting that the club are set earn a large chunk of prize money for their efforts in the Premier League and European competition.

As Liverpool secure a commendable third-place finish, their sights are already set on reclaiming the throne in the upcoming season under Arne Slot’s stewardship.

The summer transfer window gains paramount importance, buoyed by the prospect of earning increased prize money. Last season’s £161.2m for a fifth-place finish pales in comparison to the anticipated £190m-plus windfall this time, including an estimated £27m from their Europa League exploits, per the Liverpool Echo.

With such a financial boost, Liverpool’s ambitions for dominance are poised for a robust resurgence under the Premier League debutant Arne Slot.

Will Arne Slot’s Liverpool team look anything like Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team?

As Klopp refined Liverpool’s 4-3-3 formation from previous seasons, Alexander-Arnold’s role shifted, often moving inside akin to Slot’s converted attacking midfielders at Feyenoord.

Previously, the likes of Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum spearheaded penetrative inside-channel runs, mirroring the tactical fluidity of Slot’s system.

In Klopp’s new tactical set-up, attacking movements echoed a similar shape, with Alexander-Arnold assuming a double pivot role while in possession. While player profiles may vary between Klopp and Slot eras, the attacking structure, notably the 3-4-2-1, may remain consistent.

Should Slot incorporate these tactics at Liverpool, the squad’s familiarity with such demands could facilitate a smooth transition, promising an intriguing evolution of Liverpool’s playing style under a new head coach.

The only pending question mark is: will Arne Slot have the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to depend on? The duo have 12 months remaining on their contracts. If the pair refuse to sign a new deal, the club could be forced to sell them this summer.