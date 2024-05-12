13-goal Liverpool star says “great years are coming” amid exit rumours

Luis Diaz has admitted that he is “very happy” to be at Liverpool despite rumours circulating around an exit this summer with Paris Saint-Germain interested in the winger.

The Colombian has been with the Premier League club since 2022, having joined the Reds from FC Porto as part of a £37m deal. That has proved to be a bargain transfer for Liverpool as the winger has been electric under Jurgen Klopp’s watch.

Diaz has featured in 96 games for the Merseyside club, scoring 24 goals alongside 13 assists, and has been a mainstay on the left wing for the German coach. 13 of those strikes have come this season and despite not being at his best for the entire campaign, the Colombia star is still a very important player for the Reds.

With Klopp leaving at the end of the season, Diaz’s future has been uncertain amid interest from PSG as the French club search for Kylian Mbappe’s replacement for the 2024/25 season.

However, the Colombian star may have just put any rumours to bed as he has stated he is “very happy” at Anfield having won the Premier League club’s Player of the Month.

Luis Diaz shuts down Liverpool exit rumours amid PSG interest

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool’s media team after winning the Reds’ Player of the Month, Diaz stated that he is happy at Anfield and that “great years” are on the way for the Merseyside club.

“I have grown a lot,” the Colombian winger told Liverpool’s media team. “From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings.

“You learn more and more to be a professional, to be a better person, to be a good teammate and a good guy. The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that.

“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100 per cent, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”

Although this doesn’t mean that the 27-year-old is guaranteed to stay, the noise from Diaz is good news for fans of the Reds.