Man United’s shoestring summer budget will prevent signing long-term €100m striker

Man United have been long-term admirers of Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane but the Manchester club will not be signing the England star anytime soon due to their financial situation.

The English giants have spent big across recent transfer windows and in order to comply with the Premier League’s financial regulations, United will need to sell several players this summer before bringing new stars to Old Trafford.

Man United will be in the market for a top striker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the Red Devils have been long-term admirers of Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

However, United do not have the money to make that deal happen, with Football Insider reporting that the Manchester club will be operating on a tight budget, which will be hit even harder as it looks like they could miss out on European football.

It remains to be seen if Man United keep Erik ten Hag onboard for the 2024/25 campaign, but whoever arrives at Old Trafford will have a very tough job on their hands.

Harry Kane would not leave Bayern Munich for Man United

Even if Man United had the money, Kane would never leave Bayern Munich for the Premier League club as they are currently in a terrible position and cannot offer the Englishman Champions League football next season.

The striker will also want to prove a point during the 2024/25 campaign having gone the season trophyless with the German giants having only moved to the Bavarian outfit last summer as part of a €100m deal with Tottenham.

Bayern’s failure was not down to Kane as the 30-year-old has had a very impressive season across the 45 games he has featured in, scoring 44 goals alongside 12 assists.

The England star will be searching for his first trophy over the next year and he knows it will arrive soon should he stay at Bayern Munich.