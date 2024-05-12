In a nail-biting clash against Manchester United, Arsenal showcased their resilience and determination as they secured a crucial victory to keep their title hopes alive at Old Trafford.

Leandro Trossard’s goal, resulting from a defensive error from Casemiro, put Arsenal in the lead early in the game. Despite the looming threat of dropping points, Mikel Arteta’s side refused to succumb to the pressure of Manchester United and held their 1-0 lead till the full-time whistle.

Arsenal’s history at Old Trafford hasn’t been favourable, with just one Premier League win in their previous 16 visits. The weight of this statistic only added to the tension surrounding the match, especially with Manchester City breathing down their necks in the title race. Every point was crucial, and the Gunners knew they couldn’t afford to slip up.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team has bags of character and resilience

The game was far from a display of Arsenal’s attacking prowess. Instead, it was their defensive backbone that stood out, with players like Ben White and William Saliba shining at the back. Although creativity may have been lacking, their determination to grind out a result was evident throughout the match as the Gunners’ back line made a total of 29 defensive actions, including a last man tackle from Saliba.

As the final whistle blew, relief washed over Mikel Arteta and his players. The victory was hard-fought, made even sweeter by the tumultuous weather conditions that mirrored the intensity of the game. Hailstones pelting down added to the dramatic climax, as Arsenal celebrated with their loyal fans.

Breaking their own Premier League record for most wins in a season further underscores the Gunners’ progress under Arteta’s leadership. Surpassing the legendary Invincibles of 2003/04 is no small feat and speaks volumes about the team’s resilience and character.