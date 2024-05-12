Newcastle now clear favourites to land bargain Chelsea target

Newcastle are now clear favourites to sign Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo this summer on a free transfer with talks taking place over the past week.

According to the Daily Mail, Tosin would prefer a move to St James’ Park as the centre-back is intrigued by the direction the Premier League club is going in and has been impressed by the ambition of the Magpies’ project.

Talks have taken place over the past week between Newcastle and the player’s representatives, with the Tyneside club now looking like the most likely place where Tosin will play his football next season.

The report says that interest remains from elsewhere, with Chelsea being one club informed on the conditions of the deal for the Fulham star, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have financial worries heading into the summer transfer window and with the West London club set to lose Thiago Silva for free, the 26-year-old would be a suitable replacement for the Brazilian.

However, it looks like Mauricio Pochettino will have to look elsewhere to add to his defensive options for next season unless there is a twist in this transfer story.

Why do Newcastle want Tosin Adarabioyo?

Tosin being a free agent is a big attraction for interested clubs especially with so many in the Premier League having financial worries. The defender is also proven in the division having featured for Fulham 132 times over the last four years.

The Fulham star is still only 26, which means that there is potential for the centre-back to develop even further, which Howe will be confident of doing.

For Newcastle, the Magpies have injury issues at centre-back with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles having long-term knee injuries, which Tosin will help relieve. The 26-year-old will start from the beginning of the 2024/25 season as this transfer looks like a move getting closer to completion.