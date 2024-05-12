Newcastle United to sacrifice long-time servant next month?

Newcastle United are in desperate need of improving their squad depth this summer after the club failed to recruit accordingly 12 months ago. However, despite the riches of the club’s owners, the Magpies will be limited as to what they can spend in the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle United find themselves grappling with a significant challenge: how to tackle the looming threat of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations amidst consecutive financial losses. With the Magpies teetering on the edge of breaching the PSR limit for losses, tough decisions await as the club navigates a precarious financial landscape.

The Magpies’ desire to retain key assets like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak further underscores the need for shrewd financial planning. While the club aims to bolster their squad, it must do so within the confines of a restricted budget, necessitating a pragmatic approach to player recruitment and retention.

Reports suggest that the club are targeting affordable options such as Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, signalling a move away from high-profile, big-money transfers.

Newcastle United could sell Miguel Almiron to ease FFP worries this summer

One player who could find himself on the chopping block is Miguel Almiron. The Paraguayan forward, who arrived at St James’ Park in January 2019 for a club-record fee of £21 million from MLS side Atlanta United, has been a mainstay in the Newcastle lineup, amassing over 200 appearances and notching 30 goals.

However, with Saudi club Al-Shabab expressing renewed interest in acquiring his services, Almiron’s departure could become a reality this summer, per the Mirror.

As the summer transfer window is set to unfold, Newcastle United face a pivotal juncture in their quest for sustained success. How the club manages their financial constraints while reinforcing the squad will shape its trajectory in the seasons to come.