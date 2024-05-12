Owen Hargreaves fires warning to Chelsea if they don’t address two positions this summer

Owen Hargreaves has warned Chelsea they will face another difficult season if they don’t address two areas of the squad.

Chelsea made it three Premier League wins in row as they came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, and move level on points with Newcastle in sixth.

Goals from Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson sealed the three points, and the Blues now face a trip to Brighton on Wednesday before finishing the season at home to Bournemouth.

Hargreaves warns Chelsea they must improve in two areas

Jackson’s winner was his 14th Premier League goal of the season and his 17th in all competitions in what has been a good first season for the 22-year-old.

The Senegal international has faced unfair criticism at times this season and could certainly benefit from a more experienced name coming in to learn from.

It’s no secret the Blues are looking for big name centre forward this summer, and they have been linked with Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

Hargreaves believes the Blues need to sign another striker to ease the goal scoring burden on Jackson, as well as bringing a new goalkeeper in.

“I think if they can work on finding a centre forward in the summer, sort out the goalkeeping position, they’ve got some amazing young talents there, it would be really interesting to see what Chelsea do next season because I honestly don’t have a clue how they’re going to play”, he told Premier League Productions.

“Don’t spend money, just get a goalkeeper, get a striker.

“Find some leaders within the group, they’re almost all at the same age, at the same point in their career, I don’t think that’s a good thing.

“I think when you’re a team and you’re young and you’re struggling, you need reference points. You need leaders and I don’t think they have that outside Thiago Silva.

“Right now they’re in great form, that’s good but I think they could have another tricky season next season if they don’t address key positions.”

Despite an upturn in form, Mauricio Pochettino’s men still need to win their remaining two games and hope Newcastle drop points if they are going to secure Europa League football next season.