Paul Merson highlights Manchester United issue after Arsenal defeat

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal will ‘never have an easier game’ after their 1-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

The Gunners returned back to the summit of the Premier League table after their tense and hard-fought win against Manchester United.

Despite not playing particularly well Mikel Arteta’s side were able to secure a nervy 1-0 win thanks to Leandro Trossard’s first-half opener.

After the ball was cleared up the pitch by Andre Onana, Casemiro who dropped deep to offer an option, failed to get up with his defence in time playing Kai Havertz onside.

The German received the ball from Ben White before taking Jonny Evans to the touchline and putting it on a plate for Trossard in the area.

Despite having a lot of possession, the home side were unable to penetrate the Gunners’ defence with the game ending 1-0 to the Arsenal.

Speaking after the contest, Merson criticised Erik ten Hag’s side for their poor performance against an Arsenal side who were far from their best

‘I thought they [Arsenal] played in second gear,’ Merson said on Sky Sports via the Daily Mail.

‘Very disappointed with Man United – I don’t think they done enough at all.’

‘Arsenal will never have an easier game than that, to be honest. It was too easy and they didn’t play well at all.