Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea future

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino seems to be doing an increasingly impressive job of turning things around at Stamford Bridge and his future remains something to be resolved at the end of the season.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist explaining that the Blues board are happy with the recent improvement shown by Pochettino’s side.

However, it’s always been the case, regardless of what the Argentine is saying publicly, that things would be discussed between him and the Chelsea board at the end of the season.

Romano acknowledges that things have improved for CFC in recent games, which should in theory count in Pochettino’s favour, but the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager has also hinted that the west London club would also have to convince him to stay, not just the other way round.

Pochettino Chelsea future: Romano with the latest details

“Mauricio Pochettino may have raised some eyebrows with his recent comments about his future, but the reality is this: Chelsea are happy with the team’s recent performances, but also Pochettino knows any decision was always going to be made close to the end of the season,” Romano said.

“This is something the club has always confirmed even in difficult, really difficult moments months ago. So that remains the case.”

Chelsea have clearly done well to be patient with Pochettino in what has mostly been a difficult season, and it may be that this is proving to be the right approach as the long-term project finally seems to be bearing some fruit.

Then again, it might also be a bit too soon to be getting over-excited by Chelsea, as we’ve had a few false dawns with this team at various points this season, so perhaps everyone involved will end up deciding that a new manager for next season is still the best decision.