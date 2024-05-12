Pundit compares Rasmus Hojlund to Liverpool star

Danny Murphy has drawn comparisons between Rasmus Hojlund and Darwin Nunez after a lotted season for the Danish striker.

The 21-year-old completed his £72 million move from Atalanta to Manchester United in the summer with many questioning the value of the deal.

After an initial injury setback, Hojlund made his debut in the second half against Arsenal at the Emirates in September where his physicality and directness caught the attention of many.

But it would be just over three months after the game until he grabbed his first league goal, scoring in his side’s comeback win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The goals came easy for the 21-year-old but then quickly dried up as he only scored once in his last seven games.

Danny Murphy on Rasmus Hojlund

Speaking to the Daily Mail, former Liverpool star Murphy compared him with Nunez claiming that he doesn’t scare the opposition.

“I’m dubious about whether Rasmus Hojlund is the world-class No 9 United need.” He told the DailyMail.

“There is nothing in his game that scares defenders. I contrast him to Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, who is erratic but will do a mad bit of skill or make an aggressive dash to cause some problems for defenders,”

Manchester United fans will be hoping that he can regain his goalscoring edge against the Gunners on Sunday with a performance that resembles the one that put him on the map initially.