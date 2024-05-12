Real Madrid’s veteran midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are set to discuss their future with club president Florentino Perez in the next few days, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish giants have won La Liga this season and are preparing to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on the 1st of June, but there will also be off-the-pitch matters for the club to deal with soon.

Modric has not had as much of a key role for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, but Romano has suggested that the Croatian midfield maestro’s future has not been decided just yet.

Kroos, meanwhile, is another who is set to hold important talks with Perez soon, so it seems we could get updates on the situation fairly imminently.

Latest on Modric and Kroos from Fabrizio Romano

“One final point on Real Madrid and on Luka Modric’s future after his agent spoke to the media. His agent was telling the truth – nothing has been decided for Modric, but the next few days will be important as Modric and Toni Kroos will meet Florentino Perez to decide on their future. So we will soon know more on both Kroos and Modric,” Romano said exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

Most fans will probably want to see these two legendary players staying at the Bernabeu, though it’s perhaps hard to imagine Modric in particular continuing to warm the bench as he won’t want to end his career as a backup player.

Kroos still seems like he can play and contribute regularly to Los Blancos, so if we were to make any predictions, it would perhaps be that the Germany international would be more likely to stay put than Modric.

Still, football is unpredictable and we may have to wait a bit longer before we know for sure what’s going to happen with these two.