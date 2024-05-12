Tottenham would be prepared to let Richarlison go this summer if the right offer comes in, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international has not had the best spell at Spurs since his big move from Everton last season, and it seems there could be the possibility of him moving on in the near future.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Tottenham were not desperate to sell Richarlison, so it could be that they’ll end up keeping him for a bit longer if no one makes a serious offer.

Romano acknowledged some links with Saudi Pro League clubs, but it seems he isn’t convinced this is a certainty, as it’s not yet clear what kind of budget Saudi clubs will be working with this summer, which might not be in quite the same category as the crazy money we saw them spend last year on big-name signings like Neymar, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves and numerous others.

Richarlison transfer: Should Tottenham let the Brazilian go?

Discussing the latest on Richarlison’s future, Romano said: “Richarlison – We had reports about Saudi clubs in January and nothing happened.

“The truth is that in Saudi they still don’t know the budget they will have for the summer; it will be huge of course but single clubs are still waiting to understand how much they can invest.

“Tottenham are not desperate to sell Richarlison, only in case they receive a very good proposal.”

THFC fans will likely be divided on this issue, as Richarlison has shown some potential at points this season, even if he’s not been as consistent as many fans would’ve liked.

The 27-year-old can do better than this, and perhaps another year in north London will have done him good ahead of next term.