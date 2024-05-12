Erik ten Hag issues rallying cry to Man United players ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued a clear rallying cry to his players ahead of today’s big game at home to Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace earlier this week, and must now bounce back for the visit of the Gunners, who are in fine form and chasing the title, even if Manchester City remain favourites.

Speaking to the Man Utd fans in his programme notes ahead of the game, Ten Hag made it clear that the team’s performance at Selhurst Park was not good enough, and that his players needed to respond against Arsenal today.

See below for Ten Hag’s quotes, as reported via Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News on X…

Ten Hag in programme: ‘Clearly, the performance we produced at Selhurst Park was nowhere near good enough for the standards of Manchester United. The display and the result were both unacceptable… Today, we only have one choice: stand and fight.’ #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) May 12, 2024

It remains to be seen how much Ten Hag will be able to get a response out of these players, who have been below-par for much of this season and who perhaps just aren’t buying whatever it is the Dutch tactician is saying to them.

Can Ten Hag survive at United this summer?

With new ownership now in place at Old Trafford, it remains to be seen if Ten Hag will remain the preferred candidate after such an unconvincing second season in charge of the club.

The former Ajax boss did well last year to get the team back into the Champions League, while they also enjoyed success with a Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle, but all the momentum gained from that campaign seems to have evaporated this term.

Ten Hag’s side finished bottom of their Champions League group and are now up against it to get back into Europe at all next season, though they do have an FA Cup final against Man City to look forward to later this month – even if they’re considered outsiders to win that game.