Manager refutes “next Manchester United boss” rumours

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel has found himself at the center of managerial speculation, with reports linking him to top European clubs, including Manchester United.

However, despite the rumours swirling around his future, Tuchel has clarified that he has not engaged in discussions with any potential suitors.

Tuchel’s impending departure from Bayern Munich at the end of the season has fueled speculation about his next career move. The 50-year-old German manager, who faced a disappointing second year at the Allianz Arena, has been touted as a candidate for managerial positions at several prestigious clubs across Europe.

One such club is Manchester United, where Tuchel’s name has been mentioned in connection with the managerial role. However, Tuchel has refuted these claims, stating that he has not held any talks with other clubs during the final weeks of the season.

In a recent press conference, Tuchel emphasised, “There have been no talks with other clubs so far. That situation has been clear since February.”

Could Thomas Tuchel return to the Premier League and replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

The speculation surrounding Tuchel’s potential move to Manchester United has intensified amid uncertainty surrounding the club’s current manager, Erik ten Hag.

With the recent involvement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a new part-owner of Manchester United, in the decision-making process, the managerial landscape at the club has become even more intriguing.

Several names have been linked with the managerial job at the Red Devils including Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim. However, even amid growing speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag’s potential dismissal and competition from renowned managers like Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel, Amorim has brushed off the noise, reaffirming his commitment to his current club.

While Tuchel has not had the best of campaign’s at Bayern Munich, we should not forget that the German manager had a successful period at Chelsea where he lifted the UEFA Champions League title.