Top journalist states Chelsea don’t need to make player sales before June 30th to be FFP compliant

Chelsea do no not need to make player sales before June 30th to comply with Financial Fair Play according to journalist David Ornstein.

The Blues have spent heavily in recent transfer windows under Todd Boehly and Clearlake on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Wesley Fofana to name a few.

Chelsea’s spending and lack of income through European football had led to speculation the club needed to make a host of sales before the June 30th deadline.

Chelsea don’t need to make player sales by June 30th

Reports suggested in order for Chelsea to be compliant with FFP they had to raise around £100m through player sales.

The Blues are expected to try and offload a host of academy products as they count as was what’s known as pure profit on the books.

Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja are expected to leave the club whilst rumours persist over the future of both Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah.

However, top journalist Ornstein has moved to squash suggestions the club need to make player sales before June 30th.

He told NBC Sports that the club don’t need to make players sales in order to be FFP compliant.

Chelsea are once again expected to be busy in the summer window with plenty of comings and goings expected at Stamford Bridge.

The club are expected to bring in a big name centre forward, although it remains to be seen who they will move for.

The Blues have been linked with Victor Osimen, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, but it’s believed they haven’t decided how much they want to spend on a new striker.

It’s not just a striker Chelsea are looking for with centre back and left back believed to be high priorities as well.

Ousmane Diomande and Lille youngster Leny Yoro have been linked with moves, whilst Chelsea are believed to be open to listening to offers for Marc Cucurella despite his recent up turn in form.