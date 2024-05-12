Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to sell a number of fringe players this summer in order to trim the squad amid the transition period under Ange Postecoglou.

One defender that is deemed surplus to requirements is the on loan Leeds United centre-back Joe Rodon, who has been linked with a permanent move to Elland Road if they gain promotion back to the Premier League. The Welshman has also been rumoured to be on the radar of Newcastle United.

Another defender who is on the periphery at Tottenham Hotspur is Japhaet Tanganga, and he looks set to depart the club this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur to let go of academy graduate Japhaet Tanganga

Tottenham Hotspur’s academy graduate, Tanganga, is on the verge of a permanent transfer to Millwall, according to reports from The Mirror. The 25-year-old central defender, who has spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at The Den, has reportedly impressed both fans and management alike with his performances.

His loan spell at Millwall has been nothing short of remarkable. His solid defensive displays and occasional goal contributions have played a crucial role in the club’s successful battle against relegation. It’s no surprise then that Millwall is eager to secure his services on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old racked up 17 starts for the Championship outfit where he helped the Londoners keep five clean sheets during his time.