Tottenham learn how much they would need to pay for midfielder with 14-G/A this season

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, they will face competition from Premier League giants Manchester City. The Crystal Palace midfielder has established himself as a top performer in the Premier League and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on securing his signature.

However, the report claims that the Eagles will only consider selling him for an offer in excess of £60 million. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to pay that kind of money for the player.

Eze would certainly add some much-needed cutting edge in the final third for Tottenham if they can get the deal done. He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger on either flank. The midfielder has nine goals and five assists in all competitions this season and he could develop into a key player for Tottenham.

Can Tottenham afford Eberechi Eze?

However, spending in excess of £60 million for him might prove to be difficult for the North London club. They will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well.

They are in desperate need of a quality goalscorer and they need to bring in a central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game as well. It remains to be seen whether they decide to sell some players in order to arrange the funds to sign the Crystal Palace midfielder.

The Eagles will not want to sell a player of his quality any time soon, but a club in their position is likely to be powerless if a lucrative proposal is presented.

Clubs like Manchester City should not have any problems paying a premium for the player, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can beat them to his signature.