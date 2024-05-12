Video: Kai Havertz states he’s going to be the “biggest Tottenham fan ever” on Tuesday evening

It was all laughs and jokes for Kai Havertz after Arsenal’s win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The German took advantage of being played onside by Casemiro to set up Leandro Trossard for the only goal in the 1-0 win.

The victory ensures the Premier League title race will go down to the final game of the season with Arsenal hosting Everton, whilst Manchester City host West Ham.

The Gunners got the job done in Manchester but they were far from their free flowing best that we have been used to seeing this season.

All attention turns to Tuesday evening when Tottenham host City with Arsenal requiring a favour from their rivals to help them win the league.

Havertz joked after the game that he and his team-mates would all be the biggest Spurs fans on Tuesday night.

Watch: Havertz jokes he will be the biggest Spurs fan on Tuesday