Video: Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s win over Manchester United

Mikel Arteta described Arsenal’s win against Manchester United as “high stakes” as they ensured the Premier League title race will go to the final day.

The Gunners were far from their best in Manchester, but they got the job done with Leandro Trossard scoring the only goal of the game.

It was just Arsenal’s second win at Old Trafford in twenty years and means they set a club record of 27 wins in a single Premier League season, more than “The Invincibles” managed.

Arteta’s side are currently a point ahead of Manchester City having played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side and, will be looking for rivals Tottenham to do them a favour against City on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard was pleased with how his side started the game, but thinks the goal had a negative effect on how the team played.

Arsenal’s final game is at home to Everton, and whatever happens they can be proud of how they have pushed City to the limit this season.

